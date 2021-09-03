Advertisement

Health officials warn Labor Day travelers to take precautions

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means a lot of families will be heading out of town. Health officials are warning travelers to stay safe as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the country.

Short road trips or a flight without any connecting stops. Making stops along the way for gas, food and bathroom breaks. It all increases the risk of getting COVID-19.

Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how the air is filtered. However, there is still a risk of getting COVID-19 when flying. Spending time in security lines and airport terminals brings you closer to other people and frequently touched surfaces.

Health officials are encouraging people to stay cautious this weekend, because hospitals won’t be able to tolerate another surge in new cases.

Linda Vail is Health Officer for Ingham County.

“When a health system gets taxed with COVID cases it doesn’t just effect people with COVID,” Vail said. “It effects the person that comes in with a stroke with a heart attack. When the hospital is out of capacity and out of space then they’re out of capacity and they’re out of space, and that effects every single person coming into a hospital.”

While Labor Day is typically a quick weekend getaway, the CDC recommends against long distances train or bus rides. As a reminder, you must wear a mask on public transportation regardless of your vaccination status.

