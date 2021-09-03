Haslett shuts out Okemos at home

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos took on Haslett Thursday evening, both teams hungry for their first win of the season and battling for the Meridian Bowl.

In the first quarter it’s Nakai Amachree taking it a long way into the end zone for the score. The Vikings were up early in this one 7-0.

Amachree did it again later in the second quater as the Vikings ran it up on Okemos to claim the Meridian Bowl title.

The Vikings won this one 47-0.

Looking ahead to Week 3, Haslett will play Lansing Eastern at home and Okemos will face Holt at home.

