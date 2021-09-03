Advertisement

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project working to prevent drownings

(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) is a nonprofit organization designed to eliminate drownings in the Great Lakes. They say they have a vision of making everyone in the Great Lakes region, and even nation and worldwide, knowledgeable, engaged and proactive in water safety, although with an emphasis on the Great Lakes region.

GLSRP tracks the Great Lakes drowning statistics, performs “Great Lakes Water Safety” presentations and trainings, works with family and friends of Great Lakes drowning victims to advocate water safety, hosts open water surf lifeguard training and first responder in-service training, and leads the Great Lakes water safety public relations and media relations campaigns.

More information can be found on the GLSRP website.

