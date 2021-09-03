Grand Ledge leaves Jackson scoreless in dominant fashion

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a special night for Grand Ledge football as the Comets welcomed back their 2000 State Champion team at the game. The year 2000 team was the good luck charm Thursday evening.

Grand Ledge was up 39-0 at half... Jackson got the ball after halftime and quarterback Tavion Tanner took a big hit as it was called for targeting and helped extend Jackson’s drive.

Once fourth down came, the dump pass to Julio Pizano wasn’t enough and Jackson turned it over after a nine-minute drive.

The Comets took over and immediately had a big run from Dru Garza as he brought Grand Ledge across midfield in position to score one more touchdown.

Grand Ledge took this one at home 45-0 and head coach Joe Brya couldn’t be more proud.

“Jackson’s a really talented team and I was really proud of our team tonight to pitch the shutout. It gives them a lot of confidence for the future.”

