Advertisement

Grand Ledge leaves Jackson scoreless in dominant fashion

The Comets shut out Jackson 45-0.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a special night for Grand Ledge football as the Comets welcomed back their 2000 State Champion team at the game. The year 2000 team was the good luck charm Thursday evening.

Grand Ledge was up 39-0 at half... Jackson got the ball after halftime and quarterback Tavion Tanner took a big hit as it was called for targeting and helped extend Jackson’s drive.

Once fourth down came, the dump pass to Julio Pizano wasn’t enough and Jackson turned it over after a nine-minute drive.

The Comets took over and immediately had a big run from Dru Garza as he brought Grand Ledge across midfield in position to score one more touchdown.

Grand Ledge took this one at home 45-0 and head coach Joe Brya couldn’t be more proud.

“Jackson’s a really talented team and I was really proud of our team tonight to pitch the shutout. It gives them a lot of confidence for the future.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave
‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer near Clark’s Marsh, now updated
Police reminding students of Medical Amnesty Law ahead of fall parties
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Waverly Warriors move to 1-1 with win over Sexton
WILX Frenzy New
P-W Pirates storm over Laingsburg Wolfpack
WILX Frenzy New
Everett Vikings 2-0 on season, crosstown battles
WILX Frenzy New
Holt rams Mason for South Cedar Street Bowl