Governor Whitmer, MDHHS urge open and honest conversations about suicide as part of National Suicide Prevention Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of National Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 5-11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are encouraging Michiganders to have open, honest and direct conversations about suicide and how to seek help in times of need.

“This Suicide Prevention Month, we recommit ourselves to reducing the number of lives lost to suicide by employing best practices, increasing community involvement, and talking openly and honestly about suicide,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michigan has higher rates of suicide among those 10 to 19 and 25 to 44 years of age compared to the nation as a whole, and the highest suicide rate in the state was among older age adults ages 75 to 79 years.

“Suicide is a major public health concern across Michigan, and support and coordination are needed at all levels,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.

Warning signs for those at risk of suicide include:

Feelings of hopelessness.

Threatening to or talking about wanting to hurt oneself.

Loss of interest in activities.

Withdrawal from friends and family.

Change in eating and sleeping habits.

Talking about being a burden to others.

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

Displaying extreme mood swings.

Looking for a way to kill oneself.

If you are in a crisis, or know someone who needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or visit the MDHHS Suicide Prevention website for more information.

Additional emotional-support services for those who are feeling emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic are available at Michigan.gov/StayWell or by calling the Michigan Stay Well Counseling via the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 and pressing “8” to talk to a counselor 24/7

