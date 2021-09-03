Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic squares off with Williamston

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the Week tonight finds Lansing Catholic at Williamston, where both teams meet after scoring impressive wins last week. They both had state semi-final runs last year as well.

Williamston fell to Detroit Country Day and Lansing Catholic fell to Frankenmuth. So, this year is all about revenge.

The Hornets and the Cougars are playing for the first time since 2017. They used to be in the CAAC white together, but Williamston split off to the red back in 2018. These teams are among the top contenders in their leagues, and both coaches told News 10 there’s no room for error tonight.

Jim Baker, Lansing Catholic Head Coach, said, “We made a lot of mistakes in the Waverly game, and we better correct them for the Williamston game. I think Williamston is very good and they’re coached very well. I think we need to be on top of our game to do what we want to do here.”

Williamston Head Coach Steve Kersten said, “It’s been a rivalry for a long time. We haven’t played them in a while. That kind of brings it to, ‘Do these kids really know about it? I think we’re two of the smaller school teams right now vying for [being the] Lansing area team to beat.”

We will see which one can take that title tonight.

