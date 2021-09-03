Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic battles it out with Williamston to go 2-0

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston and Lansing Catholic fought hard on the football field Thursday night, which turned out to be more than a physical game at Larkin-Nortman Memorial Field --- but a longtime rivalry. Williamston may not be in the same division as Lansing Catholic anymore after it switched from the CAAC White to Red in 2018, but it was like the rivalry never stopped.

“I think we brought a little more intensity this week, knowing what’s behind it,” Lansing Catholic Wide Receiver Brandon Lewis said.

That push was from Lansing Catholic Head Coach Jim Baker, who has been through the Lansing Catholic and Williamston rivalry for years as an assistant coach. Now, it’s his first win against Hornets as head coach.

“It feels really really good I’ll tell you what. Steve (Kersten) is a great coach, great guy. All respect to Williamston and the community. The whole town was here, it was great, Baker said. “But, beating Willy is always a little extra special.”

Baker’s son, quarterback Joey Baker can attest to his father’s words too, growing up watching these two teams battle it out.

“It was pretty unbelievable, pretty special. I remember being the water boy when my brothers were playing and I always knew this was a big one for them,” Joey said. “I tried my best and luckily we snuck away with the dub.”

Looking ahead to Week 3, Williamston will travel to Mason next week and Lansing Catholic will face Lansing Sexton at home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.