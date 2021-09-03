Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 2nd
Lansing Catholic wins electric game of the week, Dewitt Panthers suffer surprising first loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week two is in the books - well, for most teams.
Some great games in Mid-Michigan on Thursday! Click on linked scores to watch highlights.
Game of the Week:
Lansing Catholic 30, Williamston 21
Lansing Everett 28, Lansing Eastern 12
Lansing Waverly 20, Lansing Sexton 12
Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Laingsburg 6
Olivet 48, Eaton Rapids 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 19, St. Johns 6
Ovid-Elsie 28, Durand 8
Dansville 12, Saranac 7
Ionia 55, Wyoming Kellogsville 8
Onsted 20, Leslie 14
Morrice 69, Mayville 6
Burton Bendle 26, Perry 18
Wyoming Godwin Heights 27, Fowler 21 (OT)
Michigan Center 42, Hanover-Horton 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Coldwater 14
