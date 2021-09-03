Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 2nd

Lansing Catholic wins electric game of the week, Dewitt Panthers suffer surprising first loss
WILX Frenzy New
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week two is in the books - well, for most teams.

Some great games in Mid-Michigan on Thursday! Click on linked scores to watch highlights.

Game of the Week:

Lansing Catholic 30, Williamston 21

Portland 20, Dewitt 17

Holt 44, Mason 14

Lansing Everett 28, Lansing Eastern 12

Lansing Waverly 20, Lansing Sexton 12

Grand Ledge 45, Jackson 0

Haslett 47, Okemos 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Laingsburg 6

Charlotte 42, Owosso 6

Olivet 48, Eaton Rapids 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 19, St. Johns 6

Ovid-Elsie 28, Durand 8

Dansville 12, Saranac 7

Ionia 55, Wyoming Kellogsville 8

Onsted 20, Leslie 14

Morrice 69, Mayville 6

Burton Bendle 26, Perry 18

Wyoming Godwin Heights 27, Fowler 21 (OT)

Michigan Center 42, Hanover-Horton 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Coldwater 14

