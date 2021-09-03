Advertisement

Former NFL Player Dies in Accident

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The 47-year-old was killed in a crash last night outside of Columbia, South Carolina. Patten played four seasons for the New England Patriots and won the Super Bowl with the team in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. Patten also caught the first Super Bowl touchdown pass thrown by Tom Brady.

