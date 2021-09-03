Former NFL Player Dies in Accident

-COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The 47-year-old was killed in a crash last night outside of Columbia, South Carolina. Patten played four seasons for the New England Patriots and won the Super Bowl with the team in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. Patten also caught the first Super Bowl touchdown pass thrown by Tom Brady.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.