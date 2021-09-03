Advertisement

Everett Vikings 2-0 on season, crosstown battles

The Vikings scored the first 16 points
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings are 2-0, both on the road and on the season.

The Vikings, under new head coach Jaleel Canty, are undefeated.

They scored the first points on a safety, and followed with two touchdowns before the half.

After Lansing Eastern scored, the Vikings went right back down and put another touchdown up on the scoreboard, and won 28-12.

