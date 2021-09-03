DeWitt takes surprising loss against Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - There have been some years when a DeWitt vs. Portland matchup would qualify as Game of the Week material. The Raiders knocked off the Panthers two years ago but DeWitt pounded them last year 37-3. This year, the tables turned.

This one was played in Portland’s house.

The Raiders kept the ball on the ground early and often in this one. Quarterback Haden Getchell had a quarterback keeper for a nice pickup.

Later on, DeWitt was down 6-3 and quarterback Tyler Holtz kept it for himself too, pushing deep into the Portland defense for a big gain.

That same drive but from close range now, running back Bryce Debri punched it in to put the Panthers up 10-6.

Now Portland is down four, but the Raiders try to make something happen through the air. DeWitt’s defensive back Tommy McIntosh comes to the rescue, keeping DeWitt up 10-6 going into the half.

But DeWitt couldn’t hang on as Portland took this one 20-17.

