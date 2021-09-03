Despite delta, bar owners excited for Spartan kick-off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State fans are expected to pack bars and restaurants to watch the kickoff to the spartan football season. And this year they can do it without COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday night was quiet night in East Lansing, but Friday you can expect a lot of people tuned in for the game at their favorite restaurant or bar. It kicks-off the season for the MSU Spartans.

With no state mask mandates or social distancing protocols for bars and restaurants, they’re deciding for themselves how they want to celebrate the return of college football.

Rusty Mug owner Jeff Oade said, “We’re not worrying so much about the masks and all the things outside of here. We’re just trying to forget about it and have fun.”

Harry Saites, part owner of Lou and Harry’s, said, “We’re at less of our capacity than we should be. We’re continuing that just to make sure that we stay safe.”

Ingham County Health officer Linda Vail says the Health Department is a little concerned with college football starting back up, as they’re aware many large gatherings will be taking place.

“We are at high transmission,” Vail said. “When our community is at high or substantial transmission people should wear masks indoors. It’s not mandated but people should wear masks indoors.”

Even with the concerns, Vail says she is encouraged by the amount of people who have been vaccinated. That’s why they’ve taken a hands-off approach.

“It’s just a lot of guidance and strong recommendations,” she said. “We’re not trying to shut things down, we’re not trying to reduce capacity, we’re not trying to force business owners to require masks in their businesses. We’re just telling people what wise things are to do.”

Whether the business chooses to have full or limited capacity, they’re just excited to finally have a normal start to the season.

Saites said, “Seven games is a big money maker for all of East Lansing. Not for Lou and Harry’s: For everybody. All of those people are looking forward to Michigan State football.

The game is set for tomorrow night at 9 p.m. The Spartans will be in Illinois battling Northwestern.

