Charlotte Orioles dominate Owosso

The Orioles took a 28-0 lead into the halftime break
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles came out string in the 3rd quarter after having scored four touchdowns in the first half.

The Orioles move to 2-0 on the season after scoring in the 40s for both games.

