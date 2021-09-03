Advertisement

Celebrating National Bowling League Day

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We love to celebrate some of the fun National Days at Studio 10. Today is National Bowling League Day and we headed to City Limits in Mason to celebrate.

We learned more about bowling techniques, bowling balls and more! Check out the fun and Happy National Bowling League Day!

