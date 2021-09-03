Busy Day at U. S. Open Tennis

-NEW YORK (AP) - Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) and Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at the French Open. Maybe they finally have the answers for the hard courts of the U.S. Open. The two-time Grand Slam champions both pulled out three-set victories today to reach the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament. Muguruza beat three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to match her best showing in New York. She’ll next face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah), who beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-2. Halep fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

