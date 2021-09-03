Advertisement

Busy Day at U. S. Open Tennis

More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State title.
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State title.(Pixabay)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) and Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at the French Open. Maybe they finally have the answers for the hard courts of the U.S. Open. The two-time Grand Slam champions both pulled out three-set victories today to reach the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament. Muguruza beat three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to match her best showing in New York. She’ll next face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah), who beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-2. Halep fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

