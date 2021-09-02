We celebrated National Wildlife Day at Wildside Rehabilitation Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -National Wildlife Day is Saturday, September 4th and in honor of the big day, we went to the Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids to learn more about what they do at the center and how they treat the animals.

We had the chance to check out the eagle cage, the hawks and owls and more at the center.

Plus, we learned some great tips on what to do if you find an injured animal.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

