Twins Pitcher Maeda Done For The Season

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda (mah-EH’-dah) has undegone season-ending Tommy John surgery. But the Twins are hopeful his return can be hastened after doctors implanted an internal brace to his arm during the operation yesterday. It traditionally takes pitchers at least a year to return to game action after the surgery, but Minnesota is hoping Maeda will be back in 9-12 months. Maeda was the runner-up in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season, when he went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. In 21 starts this season, Maeda was 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.