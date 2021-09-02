Advertisement

Twins Pitcher Maeda Done For The Season

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda (mah-EH’-dah) has undegone season-ending Tommy John surgery. But the Twins are hopeful his return can be hastened after doctors implanted an internal brace to his arm during the operation yesterday. It traditionally takes pitchers at least a year to return to game action after the surgery, but Minnesota is hoping Maeda will be back in 9-12 months. Maeda was the runner-up in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season, when he went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. In 21 starts this season, Maeda was 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA.

