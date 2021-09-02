Tough Loss For Gunthorpe In U. S. Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ovid’s Jerry Gunthorpe bogeyed his final two holes and lost 1-up Thursday in the U. S. Senior Amateur Golf Championship to Gene Elliott from West Des Moines, Iowa. Gunthorpe never trailed in the match until the final hole and the bogeys were the only two of his round. The 66th annual tournament was contested this week at the Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms. Elliott is 59 years old and Gunthorpe is 58.

