Advertisement

Tigers Lose to Oakland on Thursday

Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run...
Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park to win two of three games in their series. The Tigers trailed 8-0 after five innings, but a five run sixth inning got them back in the game, though they could get no closer. The Tigers have lost five of their last six games, all at home and now hit the road for three games in Cincinnati then it’s on to Pittsburgh next week. The Tigers now have a 63-72 season record with 27 games remaining and only 11 of them are at home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
Police reminding students of Medical Amnesty Law ahead of fall parties

Latest News

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL Players Can Advertise Their Causes This Season
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning...
Twins Pitcher Maeda Done For The Season
Myrtle Beach's own hybrid tennis court
Tennis Resumes In New York
(Source: Pixabay)
Tough Loss For Gunthorpe In U. S. Senior Amateur