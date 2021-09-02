Tigers Lose to Oakland on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park to win two of three games in their series. The Tigers trailed 8-0 after five innings, but a five run sixth inning got them back in the game, though they could get no closer. The Tigers have lost five of their last six games, all at home and now hit the road for three games in Cincinnati then it’s on to Pittsburgh next week. The Tigers now have a 63-72 season record with 27 games remaining and only 11 of them are at home.

