Tennis Resumes In New York

-NEW YORK (AP) - Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has had some memorable matches at the U.S. Open against Roger Federer. Now he plays Federer’s replacement. The top-ranked Djokovic’s second-round match tonight is against Tallon Griekspoor, who was moved into the main draw when Federer had to withdraw because of a knee injury. Women’s No. 1 seed Ash Barty and men’s Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev play daytime matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where they were victorious Tuesday. Today’s schedule grew fuller yesterday afternoon when heavy rains caused a number of matches to be suspended.

