Police reminding students of Medical Amnesty Law ahead of fall parties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a law in place to prevent tragedies associated with underage drinking. It’s called the medical amnesty law.

With Michigan State University at full capacity this fall, underage drinking and alcohol poisoning is a looming concern for both police and the school. Calling 911 to get help for a friend who is drinking underage could be scary, and that’s a situation Sam Daspin remembers all too well.

“I was at a house party my freshman year and someone had alcohol poisoning,” Daspin said. “His eyes were shot, he wasn’t unconscious but he wasn’t moving. Mumbling words.”

It was then Daspin remembered the medical amnesty law which allows underage drinkers to get help without any repercussions.

Daspin said, “We kind of knew about the rule where if you call the cops and an ambulance comes anyone that’s underage won’t get in trouble for drinking. An ambulance came and picked the kid up and everything was fine.”

Steve Gonzalez is Deputy Chief for the East Lansing Police Department.

“We do want people to recognize when it’s appropriate to call 911, and re-enforce that information, that you’re not going to get in trouble,” Gonzalez said.

He says students can expect to see a larger officer presence in the community, but says there’s no need to be nervous when they see the men and women in blue.

“Our officers are being very proactive in contacting, whether it be larger parties or parties that may grow out of control,” Gonzolez said, “To kind of re-educate people of, ‘OK, here’s what the rules are. Here’s how to be safe.’”

Daspin’s advice for anybody who is concerned about calling 911 is simple.

He said, “It’s scary if you’ve never called before, but you’re better off just biting the bullet and calling the cops.”

