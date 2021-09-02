Advertisement

NFL Players Can Advertise Their Causes This Season

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - NFL players will be free to wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season. And “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform. The NFL will also bring back the “Say Their Stories” initiative, and for the first time each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18. The league also worked with New Era and the Players Coalition to offer an Inspire Change knit hat that can be worn on the sideline during Weeks 17 and 18.

