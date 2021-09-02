MSU’s James Piot: What life is like after winning the U.S. Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Men’s golfer James Piot is rising up as one of the most talented young golfers in the country.

Piot has had one of the best summers a 22-year-old could have, most recently becoming the first Spartan golfer in history to bring home the U.S. Amateur trophy.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Piot said. “I mean, in my interview right after they were asking me, ‘Were you reading the names?’ and I was like, ‘No, I was just seeing if the trophy was real or not!’ I can’t believe this happened.”

So what’s life like for him now? Meeting Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and throwing out the first pitch at a Tigers game. His life has changed, but he says he’s loving every second of it.

Piot said, “Now, you get a national level of recognition from everyone. Just the phone blowing up, doing all this type of stuff. It’s been interesting.”

No one is prouder than the coach that’s helped developed him over the last 4 years, Casey Lubahn.

“I mean, is this surreal? Sure,” Lubahn said. “We were sitting yesterday talking about a PGA tour schedule for him, and he stopped me and said, ‘Do you ever think we’d talk about this?’ No, probably not, but your dreams will take you pretty far if you keep dreaming and he’s done that.”

With the win, Piot now has invites to next year’s Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. But for now, he’s focused on taking each tournament of his final collegiate season one at a time.

Piot said, “All American is the goal this year. Last year I was honorable mention. Trying to get first team is the goal and it’s just every week go out and prove myself.”

The first tournament is the Island Resort Intercollegiate, taking place this weekend in the UP. Piot has already had success there in the past, taking home the title in 2019.

