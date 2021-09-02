MSU, U of M prepare for season openers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is hoping it can win its third straight football game against Northwestern when the teams open their season in Evanston Friday night. A year ago, Michigan State won 29-20 in an empty Spartan Stadium. That was the only conference loss for Northwestern, which went on to play in the Big Ten championship game.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has his team focused on avenging these past two losses to the Spartans. The Spartans will fly to Evanston tomorrow, though kickoff is not until 9:15 p.m. Friday night our time on ESPN. MSU second year coach Mel Tucker is eager for the new season with fans in the stands.

Meanwhile, Michigan is eager to atone for its 2-4 record last season. The outlook for that is good, since the wolverines are two touchdown favorites to win at home Saturday afternoon over Western Michigan.

The Wolverines host Washington the following Saturday night, so they obviously want to get off to a solid start to build some momentum.

Michigan will start sophomore Cade McNamara at quarterback. On defense, the team is led by veteran lineman Aidan Hutchinson who loves that nobody picks Michigan to have a prominent season. He says that’s because he likes the effect it’s having on his team.

“We’re not getting a lot of preseason accolades,” Hutchinson said. “This team has really never been slept on going into a season, and I think its good to be slept on because guys just want to rise to the occasion now.”

