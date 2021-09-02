MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Deputy Chief Traci Ruiz has been placed on leave.

Ruiz is a Lansing Native and received an education from Lansing Community College and Michigan State University. She’s worked in mid-Michigan law enforcement since 1996.

News 10 confirmed the information with a university representative.

“We ... can confirm that Deputy Chief Ruiz is on leave,” they said. “I want to make it clear there is no safety concern to our campus and this is strictly a personnel matter...”

The news comes shortly after the conclusion of another scandal for the department, when former MSU Police Captain Valerie O’Brien was sentenced on drunk driving charges. O’Brien had resigned from her position between her arrest and sentencing.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

