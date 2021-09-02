Advertisement

MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Deputy Chief Traci Ruiz has been placed on leave.

Ruiz is a Lansing Native and received an education from Lansing Community College and Michigan State University. She’s worked in mid-Michigan law enforcement since 1996.

News 10 confirmed the information with a university representative.

“We ... can confirm that Deputy Chief Ruiz is on leave,” they said. “I want to make it clear there is no safety concern to our campus and this is strictly a personnel matter...”

The news comes shortly after the conclusion of another scandal for the department, when former MSU Police Captain Valerie O’Brien was sentenced on drunk driving charges. O’Brien had resigned from her position between her arrest and sentencing.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
Police reminding students of Medical Amnesty Law ahead of fall parties

Latest News

xc
WILDSIDE REHAB LIVE Part 1
ELPD investigating alleged assault at fraternity near MSU
‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer near Clark’s Marsh, now updated
City of Lansing: Traffic Advisory Alert!
Bridge and trail closures due to Michigan Chicken Wing Festival