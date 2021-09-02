Advertisement

Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With students returning back to school among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail has issued today two public health orders in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and other educational settings.

The emergency orders require the use of face coverings and detail quarantine and isolation procedures for schools and other educational settings.

Within the Ingham Intermediate School District, 97% of students in public schools are already attending a district where masks have been required.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with our local schools and districts that have already required masks and continue to work with us on isolation and quarantine procedures,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The emergency orders include:

· Emergency Order Ingham2021-2: All Persons in Educational Settings, regardless of vaccination status, are required to consistently and properly wear a facial covering while inside any enclosed building or structure of an Educational Institution or vehicle of an Educational Institution.

· Emergency Order Ingham2021-3: The Education Institutions and all Persons in Educational Settings must adhere to specific isolation and quarantine measures, following identification of close contacts, household exposures, or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Both orders will be effective at midnight (12 a.m.) on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and will remain in place until further order of the health officer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer’s use of alert system

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather Forecast 9/2/21 AM
Police reminding students of Medical Amnesty Law ahead of fall parties
MSU’s James Piot: What life is like after winning the U.S. Amateur
East Lansing Police to honor 9-11 victims
East Lansing Police to honor 9-11 victims