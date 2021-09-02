Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With students returning back to school among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail has issued today two public health orders in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and other educational settings.

The emergency orders require the use of face coverings and detail quarantine and isolation procedures for schools and other educational settings.

Within the Ingham Intermediate School District, 97% of students in public schools are already attending a district where masks have been required.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with our local schools and districts that have already required masks and continue to work with us on isolation and quarantine procedures,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The emergency orders include:

· Emergency Order Ingham2021-2: All Persons in Educational Settings, regardless of vaccination status, are required to consistently and properly wear a facial covering while inside any enclosed building or structure of an Educational Institution or vehicle of an Educational Institution.

· Emergency Order Ingham2021-3: The Education Institutions and all Persons in Educational Settings must adhere to specific isolation and quarantine measures, following identification of close contacts, household exposures, or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Both orders will be effective at midnight (12 a.m.) on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and will remain in place until further order of the health officer.

