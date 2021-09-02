Advertisement

ELPD investigating alleged assault at fraternity near MSU

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an alleged assault Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a fraternity in East Lansing.

The assault is alleged to have occurred the night of Aug. 30 at the fraternity on 342 North Harrison Road, during an event held at the fraternity.

East Lansing Deputy chief Steve Gonzalez told News 10 that, while they do have information about the accused, they do not have enough to deem that person a suspect at this time.

