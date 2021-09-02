Bridge and trail closures due to Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Starting on September 3, 2021, the bridge connecting Adado Riverfront Park to the River Trail and the trail located in the southeast corner of Adado will be closed for the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival.

Both areas will reopen on September 6.

