Bridge and trail closures due to Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

City of Lansing: Traffic Advisory Alert!
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Starting on September 3, 2021, the bridge connecting Adado Riverfront Park to the River Trail and the trail located in the southeast corner of Adado will be closed for the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival.

Both areas will reopen on September 6.

