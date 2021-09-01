Weather Interrupts Play at U. S. Open Tennis

-NEW YORK (AP) - Defending champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open when her opponent withdrew because of illness. Two-time Grand Slam champions Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) and Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) also reached the third round to end long absences in Flushing Meadows. They were two of the few players to squeeze in victories early on a rainy afternoon. Play started late and then was suspended briefly on the outer courts. Halep reached the third round for the first time since a quarterfinal appearance in 2016. The ninth-seeded Muguruza got past the second round for the first time since 2017.

