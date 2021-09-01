Advertisement

Weather Interrupts Play at U. S. Open Tennis

Myrtle Beach's own hybrid tennis court
Myrtle Beach's own hybrid tennis court
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Defending champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open when her opponent withdrew because of illness. Two-time Grand Slam champions Simona Halep (HAL’-ehp) and Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) also reached the third round to end long absences in Flushing Meadows. They were two of the few players to squeeze in victories early on a rainy afternoon. Play started late and then was suspended briefly on the outer courts. Halep reached the third round for the first time since a quarterfinal appearance in 2016. The ninth-seeded Muguruza got past the second round for the first time since 2017.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Armed robbery in Lansing
Central Lansing Speedway robbed at gunpoint twice in four days
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
UPDATE: Police ID man found dead in Red Cedar River
17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Another Local Golf Champ on the Horizon?
Minnesota Vikings logo
Vikings Lose Key Player
The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Saints To Move Opening Game
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
CMU Coach To Miss Season Opener