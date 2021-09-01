Vikings Lose Key Player

-EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery for a torn meniscus. Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson. He was injured last week. Smith was in line for a breakout year, his third in the NFL. He had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season. Smith had a full repair of the meniscus. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery. The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position.

