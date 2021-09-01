True Community Credit Union offers great financial education for students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -True Community Credit Union has some great options when it comes to teaching students about finances. Some of those options include True Community Credit Union’s student run credit unions which are located in 29 school districts.

Plus, True Community Credit Union also offers a free app, called the Super Saver app, which also provides students with some great financial tools.

They’re celebrating 30 years of providing financial education at True CCU and this fall they have some fun things lined up like back to school events and movie events.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

