New bill focuses on reentry services for wrongfully convicted

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new bill has been introduced to the Michigan Senate that is designed to make leaving prison easier for those who have been wrongfully convicted of a crime. Senate Bill 622 (SB-662) requires the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) to provide reentry services for these individuals until they receive compensation for time spent imprisoned.

Those who were wrongfully convicted face many issues when they are released from prison, including access to health care, finding a job and securing housing. MDOC does currently provide related services for these cases for one year following their release, but the financial compensation for the period of imprisonment sometimes does not come until many years later. SB-622 is designed to help fix those problems by requiring MDOC to provide these services until the person who was wrongfully convicted receives their settlement from the wrongfully convicted fund.

Sen. Sylvia Santana, a Democrat from Detroit, introduced the legislation Wednesday.

“Establishing a fund to compensate wrongfully convicted people was a wonderful first step, but unfortunately, these folks have a long way to go to be able to reintegrate into society,” Sen. Santana said. “The journey back to a ‘normal’ life requires more than just compensation, though, especially since that compensation is not always relief. My legislation helps ensure these folks will not be let down again by the system that failed them the first time. We have a responsibility to the wrongfully convicted to help them get back on their feet.”

Participation by the wrongfully convicted would not be required under the legislation, but it would offer them access to such services in the hope of improving their chance of success.

The assistance provided by Senate Bill 622 would end once a settlement is made with the individual who was wrongfully convicted. If the conviction is reinstated, MDOC may charge the individual for services rendered.

