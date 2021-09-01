MSU Board of Trustees to host press conference, expected to announce new Athletic Director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will be hosting a press conference at noon Wednesday, where they are expected to announce a new athletic director.

On August 5, former athletic director Bill Beekman retired after spending three years at the position. He will transition to a new role as vice president for strategic initiatives.

After the announcement, the university launched a national search firm to fill the position for the fall once Beekman transitions to his new position. According to reports from the Detroit Free Press, the school is rumored to be hiring from within, current assistant vice president and deputy athletic director Alan Haller.

Haller joined the MSU Athletic Department in 2010, and was promoted to Deputy Athletic Director in 2019 after serving as the Chief of Staff and Senior Associate Director the previous three years.

Prior to his appointment to MSU athletics, Haller was a 1st Lieutenant for the MSU Police Department and served for 13 years. He also played cornerback for MSU from 1988-1991, and was eventually drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1992. He spent three seasons in the NFL playing for Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Carolina.

The Board of Trustees is expected to make the announcement via Zoom at noon. You can watch the press conference above.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.