MDHHS calling for more Michiganders to get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS) is renewing its call to Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This follows after FDA approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 16 and up.

“We now have a fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its unanimous recommendation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

To date, nearly 5.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Michigan and more than 65% of Michiganders have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective vaccines

“For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together,” said Khaldun.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.