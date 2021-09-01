Leslie Public Schools mandates masks beginning Wednesday

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - Leslie Public Schools started the fall semester on Aug. 23. After that first week, several students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, Leslie Public Schools has said on their website that masks will be required indoors for all students. The new rule takes effect on Wednesday.

A letter sent to parents stated, “With the positive cases we are dealing with this week and with the high number of cases showing up in our community, we have decided to have everyone wear masks starting tomorrow (we will have masks available) and continue wearing them through September. Hopefully, numbers will look much better then.”

For now the new mandate is only scheduled to last through Sept., though that may change. The reopening plan for high school students, including the new mask mandate, is included below.

