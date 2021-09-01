Judge denies MSU employee’s restraining order against the school’s vaccine mandate

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge denied MSU employee Jeanna Norris’ temporary restraining order against the school’s vaccine mandate.

On July 30, Michigan State University made the announcement they will require all students, staff, and faculty must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the start of fall semester. The mandate was met with both praise and criticism.

Norris, a supervirsory administrative associate and fiscal officer at MSU, filed a lawsuit against her employer on August 30, saying the mandate was unlawful. If passed, the restraining order would’ve prevented MSU from firing Norris over her refusal to receive the vaccine over the course of the lawsuit.

The judge cited Norris’ lack of a “strong likelihood of success on the merits of her claim.” The judge also citing a case a Massachusetts law upheld by the Supreme Court in 1905 allowing cities to require residents to be vaccinated against smallpox, see Jacobson v. Massachusetts.

Norris argued that because the COVID-19 vaccines were not fully FDA approved, it was unlawful to mandate them without an option to opt-out. But, the judge dismissed her argument, saying that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now FDA approved, and that her argument under the Emergency Use Authorization statute “would not be moot.”

The case has not been dismissed.

