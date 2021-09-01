Investing in and supporting new, local business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us understand the importance of supporting small, local businesses and there is a new business that has popped up in Mid-Michigan.

Karen Wey of eXp Realty introduces us to a new, thriving business in the DeWitt area.

Derek and Jessica Wright opened Wright Nutrition on Schavey Road in DeWitt and are serving up nutritious drinks and smoothies that can be tailored to people with certain health restrictions or health challenges.

