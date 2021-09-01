Advertisement

Investing in and supporting new, local business

By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us understand the importance of supporting small, local businesses and there is a new business that has popped up in Mid-Michigan.

Karen Wey of eXp Realty introduces us to a new, thriving business in the DeWitt area.

Derek and Jessica Wright opened Wright Nutrition on Schavey Road in DeWitt and are serving up nutritious drinks and smoothies that can be tailored to people with certain health restrictions or health challenges.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Armed robbery in Lansing
Central Lansing Speedway robbed at gunpoint twice in four days
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
UPDATE: Police ID man found dead in Red Cedar River
17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Latest News

I AM LANSING
‘I Am Lansing’ working to find a new way to help the community
True Community Credit Union
True Community Credit Union offers great financial education for students
Gymnastics style workout
Training like a gymnast
cv
KAREN WEY
xc
TRU CC