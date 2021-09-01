‘I Am Lansing’ working to find a new way to help the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We love sharing good news stories on Studio 10.

On Wednesday we are focusing on the “I Am Lansing” campaign. Not only is the TShirt design fun- but it’s part of a bigger picture to help the community.

To the date it’s raised more than $77,000 towards local businesses struggling during the pandemic.

But to get to that number hasn’t been easy.

I Am Lansing came out of the rough days of the early 2020.

“Everybody was shut down and we didn’t know what was coming next which was a little frightening, you know, being a business owner,” said Matt.

As a longtime owner of Flat Out Graphics and seeing that other businesses were in the same boat, Matt and his wife decided to find a way to ‘press on’ and create ‘I am Lansing.”

“I am Lansing was nothing more than a crowd sourcing campaign where we brought on businesses, and it was up to them to kind of help themselves raise money from sourcing. We set up, we built the website, got in touch with local Lansing businesses and encourage them to promote I am Lansing itself. "

Doing what they do best- Matt started selling shirts with “I Am Lansing” on it for $20, and $13 would go to whatever local business people chose.

Although there aren’t as many fundraising efforts for I Am Lansing going on, Matt says this is just the beginning of a new wave of the campaign.

“What we really want to do from here on out is start catering to young entrepreneurs and startups,” said Matt. “Young kids these days don’t have business, lending and banking experiences and you really have to have the finances before you start up. So with all of these young, innovative creative kids out there, I think we would like to get behind some of them and help promote that - help them get established, especially if the funds aren’t readily available. "

For now Matt and his family can’t help but feel proud when they see an ‘I Am Lansing” T-shirt being worn in the community.

“We’re 18 months later, you still see people wearing t shirts, and we still you know, people that know us still say it’s one of their favorite shirts to wear, so that’s exciting.”

You can still get the I Am Lansing T-shirts as the campaign continues to grow.

You can get the tshirts here: https://www.iamlansing.org/the-initial-campaign

