Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with a fatal accident.

Dylan Lee Jones, 24, is wanted by police for reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to a Facebook post by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is described as a 5′10″ white male, weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 70 Logan Street in Hillsdale.

Anyone with information concerning this subject is urged to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

