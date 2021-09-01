Former EGLE employee pleads guilty to embezzling more than $850,000

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) pleaded guilty to embezzlement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Joseph Pettit was charged in April with embezzling more that $850,000 of state money during his time as a environmental employee. He pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzling over $100,000, a felony punishable by up to 20 years, and one count of uttering and publishing, a felony punishable by up to 14 years.

The case came about from when Pettit was an environmental specialist with EGLE. In Michigan, any company that wants to drill or operate any type of well has to apply for a permit and post a bond with the Oil, Gas, and Minerals Division of EGLE. When the owner of the well changes hands, the original owner is supposed to get the bond back.

Pettit was responsible for sending the bonds back to their original owner. However, instead he created fake vendors and diverted the funds to bank accounts that he supplied for the vendors, according to the Attorney General’s office. Pettit worked for EGLE from 1996 until January 2020.

“This plea brings us one step closer to securing accountability in this case, and therefore, justice for the people of Michigan,” Nessel said. “State employees serve the many operations that keep Michigan running for our millions of residents. Abusing that responsibility will not be tolerated by my office.”

“There are no winners here, least of all Michigan EGLE’s 1200-plus public servants who exemplify the highest standards of ethics and are disheartened to learn a coworker violated those principles,” Clark said. “We are doing all we can to prevent any reoccurrence of this type of incident, including strengthened internal financial controls that provide greater checks and balances against fraud.”

As part of the plea, Pettit is expected to serve prison time, which will be determined at sentencing. He will also be responsible for full restitution, which totals $855,690.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

