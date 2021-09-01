Advertisement

EMS agencies struggle to find new hires

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a shortage of emergency medical technicians across the country and it’s affecting local agencies in Michigan. Local fire departments are struggling to get qualified people to apply. Currently, there are about 1,000 open paramedic and EMT open positions statewide.

Assistant Chief Leo Allaire with the Delhi Township Fire Department said the reason for the shortage is because of low wages, benefits, and exposure to COVID-19 and other diseases. It’s a tough job without a lot of reward. The Delhi Township Fire Department is working fairly understaffed right now. Most of its’ new hires come from Lansing Community College’s EMT training program, but those numbers were cut in half.

“You have to go through a bunch of testing through the state and also national boards to become a paramedic and with a starting pay of $19 to $20 a lot of people aren’t getting into the profession,” said Allaire. “Their [LCC’s] paramedic program which normally runs 30 to 40 people in their program is down to 22 [people].”

As the Baby Boomer generation gets older, first responders fear they won’t be able to keep up with the growing number of emergency calls. Allaire said, “Our ambulances are busy day and night. Into the future, as baby boomers become older they are going to need more care and they’re going to be requesting ambulances for that care and being transported to the hospital.”

Anyone looking to apply can visit Delhi Township Fire Department, any local fire department, or Lansing Community College’s EMT program.

