East Lansing PD to honor those lost in 9/11 with memorial badge

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coming up, the East Lansing Police department decided to honor those lives lost with a 9/11 badge and pin for East Lansing police department staff.

The badges will be worn by most officers sept first through the end of the year to remember the 72 law enforcement officers, and over 300 firefighters, EMTs and thousands of others who responded to the 9-11 attacks…

“It’s a long honor tradition especially within the fire service, emergency medical service and law enforcement to never forget our fallen colleagueS whether that be 20 years ago, 50 years ago or yesterday. The memorial badges are a way to never forget the sacrifices those individuals made during the attacks.,” said East Lansing Chief Deputy Officer, Steve Gonzalez.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.