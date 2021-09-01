The dangers of posting too much information in back to school pictures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been on Facebook this week, you’ve probably scrolled across dozens of pictures of kids on their first day of school, but police say that could be a dangerous mistake.

Detective Trooper D’Von Snead with Michigan State police investigates crimes against children on the internet.

“A lot of the cases that we get stem from Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram,” he said.

That’s why posting a picture of a child holding a sign with their birth date, grade, teacher and school isn’t a good idea.

“That’s all information you do not want to put out because if I was a predator and I somehow was able to see that, I could go up to the school and say, ‘Hey, I’m here to pick up Amy,’ for example. ‘She’s in Ms. Trechable’s class and her mom told me to come pick her up.’”

If you want to post a picture of your child on the first day of school, Detective Trooper Snead says giving their first name and grade is plenty of information.

Click here to learn more about internet safety from MSP.

