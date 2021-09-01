Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 4,494 new cases, 90 deaths over two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s daily coronavirus cases are rising again. Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,494 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths over the past two days.

Michigan is now averaging 2,247 cases per day during that span, and state totals now sit at 951,192 cases and 20,347 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 36 of the reported deaths were from a Vital Records Review, according to the MDHHS.

Testing has been increasing lately, with daily testing averaging around 24,000 per day in the last five days. More people on average have been getting the virus, as the state passed the 10% positivity rate for the first time since May just a few days ago. The state’s positivity rate has averaged over 10% over the past five days.

Ingham County reports 24,047 cases and 401 deaths.

Jackson County reports 15,804 cases and 297 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,328 cases and 89 deaths.

Eaton County reports 9,492 cases and 202 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 6,114 cases and 110 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

