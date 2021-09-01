Advertisement

CMU Coach To Miss Season Opener

A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University football coach Jim McElwain underwent surgery Wednesday for Appendicitis. McElwain will miss his team’s season opening game this Saturday at Missouri. Assistant Tim Skipper will run the team in McElwain’s absence.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Armed robbery in Lansing
Central Lansing Speedway robbed at gunpoint twice in four days
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
UPDATE: Police ID man found dead in Red Cedar River
17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Another Local Golf Champ on the Horizon?
Minnesota Vikings logo
Vikings Lose Key Player
The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Saints To Move Opening Game
Myrtle Beach's own hybrid tennis court
Weather Interrupts Play at U. S. Open Tennis