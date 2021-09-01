CMU Coach To Miss Season Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University football coach Jim McElwain underwent surgery Wednesday for Appendicitis. McElwain will miss his team’s season opening game this Saturday at Missouri. Assistant Tim Skipper will run the team in McElwain’s absence.

