Advertisement

Capital Area Salvation Army seeking donations to help Ida victims

Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana(WBRC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina caused a massive amount of destruction in Louisiana, Hurricane Ida made landfall in the same state. Now, a new generation is tasked with picking up after the destruction.

The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army is seeking donations to help Hurricane Ida victims. While they have not had an opportunity to arrange for physical supplies to be transported to areas of need yet, they are currently taking monetary donations.

“The Salvation Army stays prepared year-round to respond to disasters as they strike. We are often the first on the scene and the last to leave because these are our communities — where we live, work, and serve every day. We greatly appreciate the strong network of support available through our Salvation Army family throughout the country. They never hesitate to support us when extra help is needed for a large disaster event such as Hurricane Ida,” said William Trueblood, Salvation Army ALM Divisional Emergency Disaster Services Director.

Ida caused severe damage across the coastal areas of Louisiana, including in New Orleans, Golden Meadow, Houma, Galliano, LaPlace, and Grand Isle.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Armed robbery in Lansing
Central Lansing Speedway robbed at gunpoint twice in four days
UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
UPDATE: Police ID man found dead in Red Cedar River
17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Latest News

East Lansing Police Department 9/11 Badge
East Lansing PD to honor those lost in 9/11 with memorial badge
The Dangers Of Posting Back To School Photos
The Dangers Of Posting Back To School Photos
Chicken Wing Festival
Beware of ticket scams for Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
Sparrow's pediatric ER is seeing people who don't need to be there.
Doctors: Don’t go to ER for COVID test