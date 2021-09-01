Capital Area Salvation Army seeking donations to help Ida victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina caused a massive amount of destruction in Louisiana, Hurricane Ida made landfall in the same state. Now, a new generation is tasked with picking up after the destruction.

The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army is seeking donations to help Hurricane Ida victims. While they have not had an opportunity to arrange for physical supplies to be transported to areas of need yet, they are currently taking monetary donations.

“The Salvation Army stays prepared year-round to respond to disasters as they strike. We are often the first on the scene and the last to leave because these are our communities — where we live, work, and serve every day. We greatly appreciate the strong network of support available through our Salvation Army family throughout the country. They never hesitate to support us when extra help is needed for a large disaster event such as Hurricane Ida,” said William Trueblood, Salvation Army ALM Divisional Emergency Disaster Services Director.

Ida caused severe damage across the coastal areas of Louisiana, including in New Orleans, Golden Meadow, Houma, Galliano, LaPlace, and Grand Isle.

