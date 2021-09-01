Advertisement

Beware of ticket scams for Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

Chicken Wing Festival
Chicken Wing Festival(Chicken Wing Festival Founder)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing this Saturday at Adado Riverfront Park, but organizers are warning people who are interested in buying tickets to be careful of the scam that’s going on.

The founder of the festival says people are offering tickets for sale on their Facebook event page… but tickets for the event can only be purchased on Eventbrite.com or Michiganchickenwingfestival.com.

“Do not buy a ticket from someone that is offering to sell their ticket (online),” said Founder of the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival, Shirley Carter-Powell. “They want you to make an offer on them, but they can’t produce a hard ticket to give you. They are giving you lies like, ‘paypal me’ and I’ll email you the tickets, if your interested like my post and I’ll tell you where to send the money.”

The event runs Saturday to Sunday from 2pm-8pm.

