Another Local Golf Champ on the Horizon?

(Source: Pixabay)
(WMC Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First James Piot of the Michigan State golf team won the U. S. Amateur championship earlier this summer. Now the area may have another national champ. Ovid’s Jerry Gunthorpe has advanced to the championship match Thursday of the U. S. Senior Amateur championship. Gunthorpe won two matches on Wednesday to advance to Thursday’s championship match against Gene Elliiott of West Des Moines, Iowa. Gunthorpe was seeded 9th after medal play earlier this week while Elliott was the 38th seed. The tournament is being played in Grosse Pointe Farms at the Country Club of Detroit.

