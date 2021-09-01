Advertisement

America’s longest war ends: Veteran worried about the mental health impacts

(Sgt. Isaiah Campbell | AP)
By Jace Harper
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the last of the military members on their way home, Afghanistan is now back in the hands of the Taliban. Tuesday, News 10 spoke with a veteran who said worried about how the withdrawal is impacting the mental health of veterans who served in the Middle East.

In 2001, President George w. Bush said, “…the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

Since that year the United States military has had boots on the ground in Afghanistan, eventually overthrowing the Taliban government and killing Osama Bin Laden for organizing the attacks on the World Trade Center. Now, twenty years later, the last of the troops are on their way home.

An Army veteran of 17 years, Carolyn Kidd thinks the evacuation was handled poorly and is concerned for the mental health of soldiers who served in the war.

“I think about the soldiers,” Kidd said. “I think about them and dealing with the fact that they might be dealing with survivor’s guilt. Maybe they lost a buddy over there? Now they’re wondering if their time and service was worth it.”

Russell Lucas is an associate professor at MSU focusing on Middle East relations.

Lucas said, “One has to keep in mind; Republican or Democratic presidents have been trying to withdraw from Afghanistan. The Trump administration had made the deal that the Biden administration was implementing.”

He says that, historically, Afghanistan has a reputation for being difficult for even the strongest of countries to battle. It’s a remote country that has a lot of divisions inside of itself. And so, the change that would unify the country would have to come from within and not from great powers coming in and trying to do it for them.

Kidd says she hopes veterans who are struggling mentally will find a home at the VFW.

“We at the VFW want to support them. To support them while they’re going through whatever struggle they’re going through, and let them know there’s a place here for [them],” Kidd said.

The VFW has dozens of resources for veterans coping with the withdrawal of troops, including a veterans crisis line. The number for the crisis line is 1-800-273-8255. More resources are available at THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police ID Mother, 4-year-old son killed in crash
Olivia Long-Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger
WILX News 10 Announces New Branding, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole, 11AM Newscast and Renewed Focus on Original Local Reporting
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Latest News

MSU looks to provide 'normal' semester
MSU looks to provide 'normal' semester
In late July Gov. Abbott signed an executive order banning governmental entities, including...
Masks in schools? Check to see what schools in mid-Michigan are requiring them
Leslie Public Schools mandates masks beginning Wednesday
USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with survivors