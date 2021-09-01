America’s longest war ends: Veteran worried about the mental health impacts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the last of the military members on their way home, Afghanistan is now back in the hands of the Taliban. Tuesday, News 10 spoke with a veteran who said worried about how the withdrawal is impacting the mental health of veterans who served in the Middle East.

In 2001, President George w. Bush said, “…the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

Since that year the United States military has had boots on the ground in Afghanistan, eventually overthrowing the Taliban government and killing Osama Bin Laden for organizing the attacks on the World Trade Center. Now, twenty years later, the last of the troops are on their way home.

An Army veteran of 17 years, Carolyn Kidd thinks the evacuation was handled poorly and is concerned for the mental health of soldiers who served in the war.

“I think about the soldiers,” Kidd said. “I think about them and dealing with the fact that they might be dealing with survivor’s guilt. Maybe they lost a buddy over there? Now they’re wondering if their time and service was worth it.”

Russell Lucas is an associate professor at MSU focusing on Middle East relations.

Lucas said, “One has to keep in mind; Republican or Democratic presidents have been trying to withdraw from Afghanistan. The Trump administration had made the deal that the Biden administration was implementing.”

He says that, historically, Afghanistan has a reputation for being difficult for even the strongest of countries to battle. It’s a remote country that has a lot of divisions inside of itself. And so, the change that would unify the country would have to come from within and not from great powers coming in and trying to do it for them.

Kidd says she hopes veterans who are struggling mentally will find a home at the VFW.

“We at the VFW want to support them. To support them while they’re going through whatever struggle they’re going through, and let them know there’s a place here for [them],” Kidd said.

The VFW has dozens of resources for veterans coping with the withdrawal of troops, including a veterans crisis line. The number for the crisis line is 1-800-273-8255. More resources are available at THIS LINK.

