Zoos begin vaccinating animals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, experts in veterinary medicine announced that zoos will begin testing COVID-19 vaccines on animals. This includes the San Antonio Zoo, as well as the Detroit Zoo. Across the US, they’ve started vaccinating their most at-risk animals for COVID-19 with a special dose.

Potter Park Zoo, where Ronan Eustace is Director of Animal Health, is hoping to get approval to do the same.

Eustace said, “There have been cases in multiple zoos in lions and tigers, these species seem to be more susceptible. We’ve seen sick lions and tigers, but not a lot of sick shorthair domestic cats.”

The vaccine being tested was developed by the veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis. The Detroit Zoo is already giving doses to its animals, despite not having recorded a case of COVID-19 in any species there. Veterinarians there say they are simply taking the responsible precautions to keep their animals safe.

Dr. Ann Duncan is Director of Animal Health for the Detroit Zoological Society.

“It would be harder for us to care for a tiger or a gorilla that developed serious symptoms from coronavirus,” Duncan said.

This vaccine is animal friendly, meaning it isn’t the exact same vaccine that humans receive.

“We’re not using human vaccine,” Duncan said. “We’re not using a vaccine that is being taken away from another population of animals. It’s developed only for zoo animals.”

Doctors told News 10 that cases in animals are rare, and they generally tend to have much milder symptoms than humans. Even so, they don’t want to take any chances, particularly as the virus continues to evolve.

Eustace said, “We don’t know what future variants may occur. There’s a huge, very susceptible population of unvaccinated people in the U.S. and the world, and that means that more people are going to become infected, and the virus may mutate and change.”

While the tests are being conducted, doctors say there’s one important step you can take to help protect the animals.

“The government spent millions and billions of dollars to help expediate this process, and there was a huge, massive collaboration,” Eustace said. “We have the vaccine readily available, so I think the responsible thing to do as a citizen is to get vaccinated.”

At this time, the CDC does not recommend vaccinating house pets.

